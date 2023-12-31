en English
Finance

Understanding Homeowners Associations: A Critical Step for Homebuyers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:04 am EST
Understanding Homeowners Associations: A Critical Step for Homebuyers

As the American dream of owning a home continues to persist, a critical consideration emerges for prospective buyers: the homeowners association (HOA). These community-elected bodies wield significant power, enforcing regulations and collecting fees for the upkeep of shared spaces like parks, roads, and pools. In 2022, a staggering 84% of newly-built single-family homes sold were part of HOAs, spotlighting the importance of evaluating these entities before making a purchase.

Unraveling the Intricacies of HOAs

Different types of homes fall under the purview of an HOA. Single-family homes extend individual ownership of both the land and the house, while townhomes, despite sharing walls, remain separate entities. Condominiums involve individual unit ownership and shared common areas, with the HOA board making crucial decisions. Co-operatives, otherwise known as co-ops, offer residents a stake in the company owning the building, granting each member a say in key decisions.

The rise of HOAs can be attributed to the financial advantage they present for local governments. These bodies collect full property taxes while deferring the burden of maintenance costs.

Navigating the HOA Landscape

The cost of HOA membership can be steep, with dues potentially reaching a hefty $1,000 per month. The financial stability of an HOA is a significant factor, as poorly budgeted associations may resort to special assessments to cover shortfalls. This financial burden makes it essential for buyers to understand the HOA’s financial health, its rules, and the potential impact on homeownership.

For those wary of HOA fees, older homes outside developments present a viable alternative. However, if a purchase within an HOA-managed area is unavoidable, it becomes imperative to vet the HOA thoroughly.

Deconstructing the HOA Impact on Property Value

HOAs play a pivotal role in determining property values, especially in regions like South Florida. They enforce rules and regulations, collect fees from community members, and influence the financial management choices of the community. The pros and cons of living in a community governed by HOA rules can significantly shape the property’s value, making the understanding of HOAs an essential part of property purchase considerations.

BNN Correspondents

