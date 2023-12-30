en English
Finance

Understanding Cash Flow: The Cornerstone of Personal Finance and Path to Millionaire Status

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST
Mastering the ebb and flow of money is the cornerstone of personal finance, as emphasized by Douglas Boneparth, a certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth. As we stand on the precipice of a new year, the advice to gain control over one’s cash flow rings particularly significant.

Understanding Cash Flow: The Key to Financial Success

At the core of financial success lies a deep understanding of the cost of one’s lifestyle and the ability to save and invest consistently. Boneparth, also a member of CNBC’s Advisor Council, highlights that the interplay between spending and saving forms the most challenging aspect of personal finance. He underscores the danger of rushing into investments without a solid grasp on cash flow. The lack of discipline, as he warns, may lead to premature withdrawals from investments under the pressure of unexpected circumstances.

Advice for Overstretched Households

Carolyn McClanahan, a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida, offers vital advice for households feeling the financial strain. She advises a thorough review of spending on both essential and discretionary items, such as gym memberships and music service subscriptions. Identifying thoughtless spending, she suggests, is the first step towards regaining control over one’s finances. McClanahan’s strategy involves diverting any savings from reduced expenses into a savings account. She highlights the importance of making this process automatic, aligning it with paycheck arrival. This method encourages regular saving without the discomfort of seeing extra money being set aside.

Paths to Millionaire Status

While the focus on cash flow is crucial, the article also explores various paths to achieving millionaire status. These include a slow and steady increase in net worth, converting a high income into investments, or adopting a frugal lifestyle and prioritizing saving over spending. The key takeaways are empowerment through financial education, harnessing entrepreneurial skills, balancing asset growth with economical living, and continuous wealth accumulation. The article underscores the importance of financial health in the upcoming year and provides a comprehensive guide on examining cash flows, setting clear financial goals, and creating an effective budget.

Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

