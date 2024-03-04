Discovering your broker has sold securities from your account without direct permission can trigger panic. However, understanding the circumstances under which these actions occur is crucial. In many instances, the broker has not overstepped legal boundaries but acted within the confines of a discretionary account or responded to an unmet margin call.

Discretionary Accounts: Guidelines and Grievances

Discretionary accounts grant brokers the authority to make trade decisions on behalf of their clients, based on a predefined investment policy statement (IPS). These decisions must align with the client's risk tolerance and investment objectives. If actions taken deviate from the IPS, clients should first address their concerns through written communication with both the broker and their supervisor. This step ensures there's a record of the grievance, which can be escalated to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for further investigation if resolution is not reached satisfactorily.

Margin Calls: Leverage and Liquidation

Margin accounts allow investors to borrow funds from their broker to purchase more securities than their cash holdings would permit. When the value of these leveraged positions declines, triggering the brokerage's maintenance margin requirements, the broker can sell securities without prior notice to cover the outstanding loan. Investors can mitigate this risk by maintaining adequate cash levels in their accounts or by preemptively closing positions to meet margin requirements. This proactive approach can prevent the forceful liquidation of securities to satisfy margin calls.

When Brokers May Be Compelled to Sell

The specific conditions under which a broker may sell securities without the account holder's permission are outlined in the margin account agreement. This includes situations where the account's value falls below the required maintenance margin, necessitating the sale of securities to repay borrowed funds and associated interest. Brokers may adopt any method for selecting which securities to sell, possibly even choosing them alphabetically, and may charge full commission for these transactions.

It's essential for investors to understand the terms of their brokerage accounts and the circumstances under which brokers can make trades without direct consent. Discretionary accounts and margin calls are two scenarios where such actions are generally permissible, provided they adhere to agreed-upon guidelines and regulations. Knowing these details can help investors navigate their relationships with their brokers more effectively, ensuring that investment decisions align with their goals and risk tolerance.