Under Armour Inc's Stock Price Decline Amid Annual Sales Growth

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), a prominent player in the Consumer Cyclical Sector and Apparel Manufacturing industry, underwent a slide in its share price, opening at $8.23 and closing slightly lower at $8.18 on January 12, 2024. The company's stock has experienced fluctuations throughout the past year, varying between $6.29 and $13.05. Despite a negative average annual earnings per share of -15.05%, Under Armour has demonstrated growth in annual sales, showing a 4.12% increase over the last five years.

Advertisment

Ownership and Financial Performance

Under Armour has a substantial 57.00% insider ownership and 33.40% institutional ownership, with significant insider transactions reported in recent months. The company's financial performance in the last quarter exceeded expectations with an earnings per share of $0.24, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.03. The firm reported a net margin of +6.60 and a return on equity of 18.92. Analysts predict earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year and anticipate a decrease to around -15.05% per share for the next fiscal year.

Liquidity and Projections

Advertisment

Under Armour's liquidity position seems stable with a quick ratio of 1.35, and the company maintains a price to sales ratio of 0.59. The stock's diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is $0.90, with projections of reaching $0.11 in the next quarter and $0.60 in one year. The company's stock volume has seen a marginal increase compared to last year, and its stochastic indicators and volatility metrics offer insights into its recent performance. Under Armour Inc's market capitalization stands at $3.47 billion, with a sales total of $5,904 million and an income total of $386,770 thousand.

Market Performance and Future Prospects

On January 16, 2024, Under Armour shares fell below their 200-day moving average of $7.80, reaching as low as $7.38 per share, currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. Despite the 61% decline in the last five years, the increasing returns, indicated by a 76% climb in the ROCE to 8.6% in the last five years, could make it a worthwhile investment if other metrics are appealing. Under Armour's stock experienced a drop of nearly 7% on Tuesday, the most since December 22, following JPMorgan's placement of the sportswear company on negative catalyst watch.

The company that develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth, is currently trading at $7.11, a decrease of 14.9%. The CEO, Patrik Frisk, enjoys an approval rating of 84% among the company's employees. Shares of UA stock can be purchased through various online brokerage accounts. Despite the risks associated with Under Armour, thorough research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects could yield potential investment opportunities.