Uncommon Brands Acquires Fuego Tortilla Grill in a Bold $100 Million Investment Plan

February 14, 2024 - In a move that's set to redefine the restaurant industry, Uncommon Brands, the brainchild of Wayne Moore and Garrett Mills, has taken a significant stride towards fostering growth and innovation. The company announced its acquisition of Fuego Tortilla Grill, a popular Tex-Mex concept, signaling a bold new chapter in its mission to invest in and scale extraordinary brands.

Uncommon Brands' Ambitious $100 Million Investment Plan

With a commitment to inject over $100 million into the acquisition and expansion of Fuego and other emerging restaurant concepts, Uncommon Brands is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for industry dominance. The company's strategy is to build a portfolio of strong, differentiated brands with the potential to cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of younger consumers.

Fuego Tortilla Grill: A Unique Tex-Mex Concept with Strong Off-Premises Business

Currently boasting four locations in Texas, Fuego Tortilla Grill has carved a niche for itself with its unique menu offerings and robust off-premises business. The brand's strong fundamentals and potential for growth made it an ideal candidate for Uncommon Brands' investment strategy.

Uncommon Brands' Growth Strategy: Acceleration through Reinvestment, Experience, and Capital

Uncommon Brands is poised to accelerate the growth of its brands by reinvesting in the business, leveraging its industry experience, and providing access to capital. Key aspects of this strategy include implementing cutting-edge technology solutions, tailoring marketing efforts to each brand's unique needs, and ramping up new unit development. As the company embarks on this exciting journey, the restaurant industry braces itself for a wave of innovation and growth.

In conclusion, Uncommon Brands' acquisition of Fuego Tortilla Grill marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to partner with differentiated, limited-service restaurant brands poised for growth. With a commitment to invest over $100 million in acquiring and expanding such brands, the company is set to redefine the restaurant industry landscape. By focusing on reinvestment, leveraging industry experience, and providing access to capital, Uncommon Brands is well-positioned to accelerate the growth of its brands and shape the future of the restaurant industry.