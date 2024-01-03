en English
Asia

Unclaimed Prizes Worth Millions Await Winners in Taiwan’s Receipt Lottery

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Unclaimed Prizes Worth Millions Await Winners in Taiwan's Receipt Lottery

As the clock ticks towards the end of business hours on January 5, Taiwan’s much-anticipated receipt lottery’s winning receipts from the July-August session are on the brink of expiration. With still seven unclaimed receipts each worth a staggering NT$10 million (US$322,000) for the Special Prize, and five unclaimed receipts for the NT$2 million Grand Prize, the air is charged with expectancy.

Minor Purchases, Major Wins

The Ministry of Finance has shed light on several minimal purchases that have led to high-value winning receipts. Among these were a NT$26 beverage at a 7-Eleven and a NT$55 drink at Xinjing Tea. The fiscal windfall is not confined to these everyday purchases. Other unclaimed prizes have been linked to transactions at various convenience stores, an automobile repair shop and notably, the Apple App Store.

Claiming the Prizes

The winning numbers for the Special, Grand, and First Prizes have been announced. Additional prizes are up for grabs for those with fewer matching digits. The winners must, however, present their ID and the winning receipt at designated locations between October 6, 2023, and January 5, 2024, to claim their prizes. The procedure is not devoid of certain caveats. A 20% tax applies to larger prizes, and restrictions on who may claim the prize money are in place. For any assistance, winners can reach out to the Service Line.

The Procedure

The prize claiming procedure is expansive and includes various convenience stores and banks across Taiwan. As the deadline looms, the public is urged to check their receipts and step forward to claim their prizes. The Taiwan receipt lottery, an innovative approach to encourage legal transactions and receipts, is now at a critical juncture with millions at stake.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

