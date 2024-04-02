UN Official Announces Early Recovery Program for Syria; Launch Expected Before Next Summer

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Adam Abdel Mawla, on Sunday announced the impending launch of an early recovery program in Syria, setting the stage for a significant shift in the international approach to aid in the war-torn country. This initiative, which is to roll out before the next summer, marks a pivotal move towards rebuilding and stabilizing various sectors, with a special focus on electricity. Abdel Mawla's revelations were made public through the pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan, shedding light on a strategic plan that aims to bridge the gap between immediate humanitarian needs and long-term development goals.

Strategic Funding and International Collaboration

In an innovative approach to overcome the challenges posed by unilateral economic sanctions, the early recovery program is set to be financed through "the establishment of a special fund." This fund is designed to provide a secure and legitimate platform under an international umbrella, enabling donors, including Gulf countries, to offer assistance to the Syrian people. The initiative comes in response to a declining trend in funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan in Syria, which, according to Abdel Mawla, has seen support dwindle to less than 40% of the plan's needs in the previous year.

Addressing the Humanitarian Crisis

Highlighting the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Syria, Abdel Mawla pointed out that a staggering 16.7 million individuals require humanitarian assistance, with more than 10 million being targeted beneficiaries of this program. To adequately address the needs of this population, a funding requirement of $10 billion has been estimated, primarily expected from donor countries, notably the Gulf states. This funding will be instrumental in revitalizing the Syrian infrastructure, including the crucial sector of electricity, thereby paving the way for a sustainable recovery and development trajectory.

Partnerships for Recovery and Development

In a related development, the Damascus governorate has embarked on a participatory planning project for the early recovery of the Old City of Damascus. This initiative, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Syria, unfolds amidst the coordinated efforts of two renowned international agencies, UNESCO and UNDP, operating in the region. These partnerships signify a concerted effort towards the rehabilitation and sustainable development of Syria, reflecting a holistic approach that combines immediate humanitarian aid with long-term recovery and development strategies.

