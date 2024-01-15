UMS ACoE: A New Hub for Financial Blockchain Innovation

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has broken new ground with the announcement of the ‘UMS Asian Centre of Excellence for Financial Blockchain’ (UMS ACoE). This initiative is aimed at fostering innovation in blockchain technology within the financial sector, with a particular emphasis on applications and platforms related to food security. The UMS ACoE is a product of a collaborative effort to pool talent from Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, Indonesia, and East Asia, with the objective of establishing the centre as a beacon for financial blockchain innovation.

Board of Advisors’ 2024 Annual Meeting

The announcement was made during the Board of Advisors’ 2024 Annual Meeting, held in Labuan for the first time. Neurogine Chairman Chen Chee Peng shared that the board had visited the UMS Labuan International Campus (LIC) and zeroed in on two potential locations for the initiative. These sites were considered suitable due to their size and available resources.

Global Expansion of Blockchain Education

On a related note, the Global University Outreach Program, an initiative by Binance Academy and the Blockchain Center, is expanding to include Al-Ahliyya Amman University in Dubai, UAE. The program’s goal is to integrate Blockchain Compliance and Blockchain Engineering into the university curriculum, offering resources, training, workshops, and research opportunities for students and faculty.

Asia’s Blockchain Landscape

Asia has emerged as a leading player in the blockchain landscape. Singapore has identified blockchain as an integral part of its Smart Nation strategy. South Korea has shown remarkable progress in blockchain adoption, with support from both the public and private sectors. China, too, has invested heavily in blockchain research and implementation, solidifying its position in the global blockchain ecosystem. This move by UMS ACoE further strengthens Asia’s position in the global blockchain landscape.