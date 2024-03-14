Ultra-Wealthy Dominate Charity Giving, Transforming Philanthropy Landscape

While donations to charity have been rising, the pool of donors is shrinking as philanthropy becomes hyper-concentrated among a small group of ultra-wealthy mega donors, according to a new study. A new report from Altrata finds that ultra-high net worth individuals, those worth $30 million or more, now account for 38% of all individual giving in the world. Put another way, 400,000 people account for more than a third of the world's charity. It's even more extreme when you look at billionaires: The world's 3,200 billionaires, who account for 0.00004% of the global population, account for 8% of individual philanthropy. The giving by those at the top is, of course, a positive. While it's worthy to debate whether the wealthy are giving enough, giving on the whole continues to grow. The overall level of giving from ultra-high net worth individuals in 2022 was 25% higher than it was in 2018, even though 2022 was a down year for financial markets, according to Altrata.

Shift in Philanthropic Landscape

North Americans remain the most philanthropic on the planet, accounting for nearly half of global giving from that upper echelon. The challenge for wealth advisors and nonprofits is adapting to a new, highly top-heavy landscape for philanthropy. Nonprofits, which for years benefitted from a broad range of donors, now have to depend on a smaller collection of super donors, who are already barraged with requests. Charitable causes will rise and fall depending on the interests and goals of a small group of mega funders. And overall giving will become more volatile, since the benevolence of billionaires and the ultra-wealthy is driven in large part by stock prices.

Adapting Strategies for Future Donations

Amir Pasic, dean of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, says the so-called "dollars up, donors down" phenomena has caused nonprofits to rethink their fundraising and strategies. "A lot of nonprofits are pivoting to focus more on those major gifts and trying to figure out how to access wealthy donors and foundations," he said. At the same time, he said, some nonprofits are trying to turn the tide of wealth and use technology and more creative outreach programs to tap a larger community of smaller, younger donors. "It's a Catch-22," he said. "Everybody is rushing to the top of the pyramid but it's becoming so concentrated they may be neglecting the importance of reaching out to tomorrow's donors."

Demographics of Today's Mega Donors

According to Altrata, today's ultra-wealthy mega donors are largely male, with a majority over the age of 70 and with a higher share of liquid wealth (i.e., cash) than the broader ultra-high net worth population. Women, however, are a rising force. While women account for 11% of the ultra-high net worth population, they account for 22% of the larger givers, according to the study. Today's ultra-wealthy donors also prefer to give through private foundations and donor-advised funds, which give them more control, rather than simply writing checks to the Red Cross or United Way. The assets held in private foundations have more than doubled since 2005, to more than $1.2 trillion, according to Federal Reserve data.

As philanthropy continues to evolve with the concentration of wealth, the impact and influence of ultra-wealthy donors on charitable causes will only increase. This shift challenges traditional fundraising models and calls for innovative approaches to engage a broader spectrum of donors. It's a pivotal moment in philanthropy, with the potential to reshape how causes are funded and which initiatives gain traction. The dynamics of giving are changing, and with it, the landscape of social impact and community support.