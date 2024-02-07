Ulster Bank Paves the Way for Social Housing Expansion in Northern Ireland

Ulster Bank, a key player in the financial sector, has confirmed its role as the leading banking partner in facilitating a transaction within the social housing sector in Northern Ireland. The bank has successfully secured a £70m loan for Choice Housing, a significant landlord in the region, with plans to invest in over 875 affordable homes. This move is not only poised to enhance access to funds swiftly and effectively for Choice Housing but it also cements a fixed cost of long-term finance, a step that is bound to fortify the landlord's financial stability.

Aligning with Ulster Bank's Mission

Richard Lusty, the relationship director at Ulster Bank, underscored that this commitment aligns with the bank's mission of assisting individuals, families, and businesses to prosper. The structure of this facility, according to Lusty, is a resounding testament to the strength of the relationship that Ulster Bank shares with Choice Housing and Savills, a global real estate services provider.

NatWest Group Advantage

Associate director at Ulster Bank, Claire McKeown, shone a light on the advantages of being part of the larger NatWest Group. The bank, in collaboration with NatWest Markets colleagues, offered a structured facility to Choice Housing with a focused aim - helping the landlord achieve their objectives and ambitions. McKeown emphasized that the collaboration plays a pivotal role especially in the context of managing interest rate risks during economically challenging times.

A Step Towards Affordable Housing

The £70m loan is set to accelerate Choice Housing's plans for investing in affordable homes in Northern Ireland. This strategic partnership with Ulster Bank is expected to bolster the social housing sector, providing a robust platform for the landlord to access funds, manage risks, and ultimately, thrive in their mission to offer affordable housing solutions.