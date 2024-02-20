Ullu Digital Sets Stage for Healthcare Revolution with ₹1,800 Crore IPO Launch in Mumbai

In a bold stride towards revolutionizing healthcare in Eastern India, Mumbai-based OTT platform Ullu Digital has unveiled its plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), setting the financial and healthcare sectors abuzz. Slated for February 22, 2024, this move is not just about a company going public; it's a promising leap towards enhancing healthcare facilities, with proceeds earmarked for GPT Healthcare's expansion. Through this IPO, Ullu Digital aims to raise ₹1,800 crore, a significant milestone in the company's journey and a testament to its ambition.

Sealing the Deal with Anchor Investors

Before the curtains rise on the IPO, Ullu Digital has already garnered strong support from both domestic and international heavyweights. The company announced the allocation of 225 million equity shares at a robust ₹360 per share to anchor investors. This esteemed circle includes global and local financial titans such as Fidelity, Kotak Mahindra MF, and the Government Pension Fund (Norges). The allocation represents a strategic vote of confidence in Ullu Digital's vision, with domestic mutual funds also stepping in, contributing a substantial ₹270 crore. This early momentum sets a solid foundation for the IPO's success.

The Roadmap to Going Public

As investors mark their calendars for February 22, 2024, they're greeted with a well-structured IPO process. With a price band fixed between ₹342 and ₹360 per share, the offering strikes a balance, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of investors. Participants can bid in multiples of 40 shares, aligning with the company's strategy to democratize investment opportunities. The IPO's framework earmarks a significant portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers, ensuring a blend of stability and diversity in the investor base. Meanwhile, Non-Institutional Investors and Retail Individual Investors are not left behind, with specific allocations ensuring their participation in Ullu Digital's growth story.

Managing the Market's Pulse

The orchestration of this financial symphony is in the capable hands of JM Financial Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited, managing the book-running process. Their expertise not only guarantees a smooth transition for Ullu Digital into the public domain but also ensures that the investment community's expectations are met with precision. As the IPO subscription window opens from February 21 to February 23, 2024, investors, guided by these financial maestros, are poised to partake in a landmark offering.

In conclusion, Ullu Digital's IPO is more than a fundraising event; it's a catalyst for change in the healthcare landscape of Eastern India. With a robust investment from anchor investors, a meticulously planned offering, and a vision supported by leading financial institutions, the company is set to embark on a journey of growth and innovation. As Mumbai witnesses this financial spectacle, the ripple effects of this IPO are sure to be felt across the healthcare and investment communities, heralding a new era of opportunities and advancements.