UK's Largest Recruiters Brace for Earnings Amid Job Market Slump: PageGroup and Robert Walters in Focus

As Britain's biggest publicly traded recruitment firms prepare for the upcoming earnings season, PageGroup PLC and Robert Walters PLC face significant challenges. With the UK job market experiencing a notable downturn, particularly in the financial services sector, these companies are set to reveal how these conditions have impacted their performance. PageGroup has already signaled a downturn in profits, while Robert Walters maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook, despite a decrease in net fee income.

Challenging Times for Recruitment Giants

PageGroup, a key player in the FTSE 250 index, alerted investors to an anticipated drop in full-year profits during its third-quarter shareholder call, adjusting expectations from the previously guided £120 million to £125 million to a lower figure. The firm reported an 8.9% decrease in gross profit, amounting to £237.3 million compared to the previous year. On the other hand, Robert Walters PLC has managed to sustain its guidance, reassuring the market that profits should align with expectations. However, the firm did not escape the tough market conditions unscathed, as it saw a 10% fall in net fee income in the last quarter, a reflection of the ongoing challenging macroeconomic environment across its markets.

London's Financial Job Market Takes a Hit

The downturn in the recruitment sector is mirrored by the broader employment trends within the UK's financial services. According to Morgan McKinley's London Employment Monitor, the City's financial district witnessed a dramatic 40% year-on-year decrease in job availability in 2023, coupled with a 16% drop in job seekers. The financial services sector, in particular, faced a harsh blow, with approximately 60,000 jobs cut in 2023, erasing the post-Covid employment gains and marking one of the worst years for job cuts since the global financial crisis.

Outlook Amid Economic Uncertainty

The economic forecast from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) offers a glimmer of hope, with growth expectations for 2024 and 2025 slightly upgraded. Despite emerging from a technical recession in 2023, the UK economy is anticipated to experience weak growth until the end of 2026. Factors such as historically high interest rates, trade barriers, and ongoing conflicts affecting trade continue to pose significant challenges. Furthermore, firms are reporting skills shortages in the labour market, complicating the recruitment landscape for companies like PageGroup and Robert Walters. As these firms gear up to release their full-year results on 7 March, investors and market watchers will be keenly observing how they navigate these turbulent times.

The performance of PageGroup and Robert Walters in the upcoming earnings season will not only reflect the state of the recruitment industry but also serve as an indicator of broader economic health and job market trends in the UK. With shares in both companies experiencing declines year to date, the financial community awaits their reports with bated breath, hoping for signs of resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.