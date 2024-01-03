en English
Finance

UK’s HMRC Revolutionizes Child Benefit Claims Process with Online Applications

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
The UK’s HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has initiated a significant improvement to the Child Benefit claims process. In a first since the benefit’s inception in 1977, parents and guardians can now apply online, a shift expected to simplify and expedite the entire process. This advancement comes as a relief to claimants who previously had to navigate through the tedious task of submitting a paper form and potentially waiting up to 16 weeks for their first payment. The new digital system allows applications to be completed in around 10 minutes, with payments possibly being received in as little as three days.

Details of the Child Benefit and Application Process

The Child Benefit provides financial support of £24 per week for the oldest or only child and £15.90 per week for additional children. The benefit can be backdated for up to 12 weeks, encouraging families to claim promptly to avoid missing out on benefits. To apply, parents need the child’s birth certificate, bank details, and National Insurance numbers. The service also facilitates National Insurance credits towards the State Pension and automatic issuance of a National Insurance number for the child when they turn 16.

Additional Benefits for Families

The online system provides specific guidelines for families with adopted children or those whose child’s birth was registered outside the UK. Those who have delayed their claim can avail of backdating for up to three months. This update comes with an embedded reminder for individuals to be vigilant against HMRC-related scams.

Responses from HMRC and the Treasury

Nigel Huddleston, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, and Suzanne Newton, HMRC’s Interim Director General for Transformation, have both underscored the convenience and significance of the new online system for families. The move is seen as a remarkable milestone in the UK’s efforts to digitize public services, making them more accessible and user-friendly. It is also anticipated to serve a wider population more efficiently, furthering the government’s objective of lifting families out of poverty.

Finance United Kingdom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

