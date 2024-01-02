Ukraine’s State Budget Deficit Hits Record High

In an unprecedented fiscal turn, Ukraine’s state budget deficit surged to a record UAH 285 billion in December 2023, nearly double the deficit reported in the previous month and triple the figure from October. The general fund also witnessed a sharp escalation, inflating to UAH 274.4 billion from November’s UAH 162.5 billion.

Fiscal Highs and Lows

The expenditures for the state budget reached a new high at UAH 548.2 billion in December, with expenses from the general fund constituting UAH 397.7 billion. Despite these towering figures, the revenues to the general fund recorded a marginal increase in December, amounting to UAH 127.1 billion. A significant portion of this revenue, UAH 20.5 billion, was contributed by U.S. grant international assistance.

Yearly Budget Performance

Over the course of 2023, state budget revenues accumulated to UAH 2.67 trillion, bolstered by substantial international grant assistance. The United States alone provided a hefty UAH 400.5 billion out of the total UAH 425.4 billion received. In contrast, the cash expenditures for the state budget for the year crossed the UAH 4 trillion mark, with the general fund accounting for UAH 3.03 trillion. The total deficit for 2023 reached UAH 1.33 trillion, a substantial figure albeit lower than the planned UAH 1.83 trillion for the general fund.

Comparison with Previous Years

When compared with the deficit of UAH 911.1 billion in 2022 and state budget expenditures of UAH 2.70 trillion, the figures for 2023 indicate a steep 91.7% increase from 2021. On October 6, the Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the 2023 state budget, primarily to boost the security and defense sector’s funding. This placed new expenditure levels at UAH 3.393 trillion and capped the deficit at UAH 2.01 trillion.

Despite the soaring deficit, Ukraine has managed to maintain macro financial stability under the stewardship of Andriy Pyshnyi, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, who has received international recognition for his efforts amidst constant challenges of war and economic instability.