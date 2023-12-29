Ukraine’s Hryvnia Hits Historic Low Against US Dollar

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has announced a new official exchange rate for the hryvnia at 37.98 to the US dollar, effective from December 29, 2023. This marks a depreciation of the hryvnia by 36 kopecks from its previous rate of 37.62 to the dollar and sets a historic low for the currency as the year draws to a close.

Hryvnia’s Historic Low

The change in rate reflects an ongoing trend of depreciation for the hryvnia. Despite a period of stability that lasted from July 2022, when the exchange rate was firmly set at 36.57 hryvnia per dollar, to October 2023, the hryvnia has since been on a downward trajectory. This latest adjustment means that the hryvnia has breached the psychological threshold of 38 hryvnia to the dollar.

Interbank Foreign Exchange Market Rates

Further evidence of the hryvnia’s decline comes from the interbank foreign exchange market. On December 28, the market closed with the hryvnia trading at 38.07 to 38.09 to the dollar, indicating a further depreciation by approximately 26-27 kopecks from the previous day.

The Dollar Demand-Supply Gap

The Finance Ministry has attributed the hryvnia’s weakening to a high demand for dollars at the year’s end, which exceeds the available supply. This imbalance has had a significant impact on the hryvnia’s value, driving it down against the dollar.

As we step into the new year, the financial world watches closely. The hryvnia’s trajectory against the dollar is a mirror of the economic pressures that continue to shape Ukraine’s financial landscape.

