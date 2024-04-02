Ukraine Strikes Deep: Drone Attack Targets Russian Factory 1,300km from Border

In a bold move marking Kyiv's deepest penetration into Russian territory since the onset of the conflict, Ukrainian drones targeted a significant drone production facility and an oil refinery in Tatarstan, Russia, located over 1,300 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border. The strike, injuring 12 individuals, underscores Ukraine's tactical shift to extend the range of its drone capabilities amidst ongoing battlefield challenges. Russian officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, have condemned the attack, interpreting it as Ukraine's strategy to deflect from its own military setbacks.

Strategic Targets: Disrupting War Finances and Production

The carefully coordinated attack hit two major sites: a large oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk and a drone manufacturing facility in Yelabuga, both situated in the Republic of Tatarstan. The choice of targets appears strategic, aimed at crippling Russian financial resources and disrupting their drone manufacturing capabilities, which have been bolstered with Iranian assistance. The resulting fire and significant damage at the <a href="https://apnews.com/