Ukraine Reports Decrease in Currency Counterfeiting, Credits New Banknote Security Features

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has recently unveiled statistics revealing a slight decrease in the counterfeiting of the national currency, the hryvnia, by the end of 2023. With approximately 2.1 counterfeit banknotes per 1 million genuine ones, down from 2.2 in 2022, the improvement is attributed to the enhanced security features of new series banknotes introduced between 2015 and 2020.

Counterfeit Trends and Measures

According to the NBU, the old-series banknotes, particularly the UAH 100, UAH 200, and UAH 500 denominations, accounted for 93% of the counterfeit banknotes removed from circulation. However, there was a notable shift in the pattern of counterfeiting with a significant increase in UAH 200 banknotes counterfeits, rising to 61% in 2023 from 45% in 2022. Conversely, counterfeit UAH 500 notes saw a reduction from 39% to 24%. The NBU highlighted the effectiveness of the security enhancements in the new design banknotes, which resulted in just 0.4 counterfeit notes per 1 million genuine new design banknotes.

Enhanced Security Features

The reduction in counterfeiting rates is largely due to the innovative security features incorporated into the new series of hryvnia banknotes. These features include optically variable elements that are not only difficult to replicate but also easy for the public to verify. This strategic move by the NBU has significantly bolstered the integrity of the Ukrainian currency, making the high-denomination notes less susceptible to fraud.

Foreign Currency Counterfeiting Also Low

Not limited to the national currency, the NBU also reported low levels of foreign currency banknote counterfeiting in 2023. Less than 700 counterfeit foreign currency notes were withdrawn from circulation, with the U.S. dollar being the most counterfeited among them. This data underscores the effectiveness of current security measures and the ongoing efforts to safeguard the currency against counterfeiting.

As the National Bank of Ukraine continues to enhance the security features of the hryvnia, the downward trend in counterfeiting is a testament to the effectiveness of these measures. While the battle against counterfeit currency is ongoing, the NBU's proactive approach is setting a benchmark for others to follow, ensuring the stability and integrity of the national currency in the global financial landscape.