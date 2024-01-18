Ukheshe Acquires EFTCorp, Expanding Its Fintech Footprint in Africa

In a strategic move that underscores its ambition to lead banking solutions in Africa, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Embedded Finance enabler, Ukheshe, has acquired EFT Corporation (EFTCorp). EFTCorp, a significant player in the African fintech landscape with operations across 35 markets and support for over 100 banks and processors, was purchased from Loita Transaction Services.
Separate Identities, Combined Strength
While the acquisition marks a significant expansion of Ukheshe's fintech footprint, both companies will continue to operate under their distinct identities. The partnership, however, is aimed at harnessing their combined strength to fuel their digital strategies and growth in the African financial market. Ukheshe representatives highlighted the alignment in executive vision and robust product offerings between the two companies as key factors driving this collaboration.
Extended Digital Services for EFTCorp
Under this new arrangement, EFTCorp stands to gain from Ukheshe's broader array of digital services. These include digital onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, digital wallets, and payment channels. The acquisition is thus poised to deliver increased value to customers, shareholders, and partners of both companies.
Ukheshe's Strategic Moves in 2023
Ukheshe has shown a consistent pattern of expansion and innovation. In 2023, it notably enhanced its service offerings by acquiring Masterpass and integrating cryptocurrency payments into its Scan to Pay platform. Additionally, it forged a partnership with Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) to offer a BaaS platform in East Africa, aligning with DTB's vision of transforming into a technology-focused bank. Ukheshe also introduced a Tap-to-Pay phone payment solution, which enables merchants to accept payments via NFC-enabled Android devices without app approvals or certifications. These strategic moves signal Ukheshe's continued trajectory towards growth and dominance in the African financial market.