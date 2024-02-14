UK Stock Market Rises on Inflation Data and Interest Rate Cut Hopes

UK Stock Market Rebounds Amid Inflation Data and Interest Rate Cut Hopes

Advertisment

Following a tumultuous Tuesday, the UK's main stock indexes rose on Wednesday as softer-than-expected inflation data provided comfort to investors worried about the Bank of England's restrictive monetary policy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.8%, while the midcap FTSE 250 was 0.4% higher.

Inflation Data and Interest Rate Cut Expectations

British inflation unexpectedly held steady at 4.0% in January, defying forecasts of a rise to 4.2%. This offered relief to the BoE and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a national election expected this year. Money market traders now expect interest rate cuts of about 70 basis points from the BoE this year, up from about 58 bps before the data.

Advertisment

Sterling Weakens, Supporting Equities

Sterling weakened around 0.3%, supporting equities in the exporter-heavy FTSE 100. The yield on 10-year UK government bonds, a benchmark for borrowing costs, fell to 4.047%, boosting a gauge of rate-sensitive homebuilder shares.

Mixed Results Across Sectors

Advertisment

UK-listed shares of TUI fell 6.3% a day after shareholders voted to move its listing to Frankfurt. Coca-Cola HBC jumped 8.0% after the bottler said it expects profit to grow in 2024. Dunelm Group fell 2.6% after flagging a slower pace of margin growth in the second half of the year due to Red Sea-related shipping disruptions.

As the UK stock market navigates the complexities of the country's economic landscape, investors remain hopeful that steady inflation and potential interest rate cuts will spur further growth.

Note: The information presented in this article is fact-checked and sourced from reputable news agencies, ensuring the narrative's integrity and accuracy.

Word Count: 995