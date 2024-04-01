UK Shop Price Inflation Hits Lowest Since Dec 2021: Falling Food Costs, Retail Competition

In an encouraging development for consumers, the UK witnessed a significant easing in shop price inflation in March 2023, reaching its lowest point since December 2021. This downtrend was largely influenced by decreased food costs and intensified competition among retailers, offering some respite from the financial pressures of recent times.

Decelerating Food Prices Fuel Inflation Slowdown

One of the primary drivers behind the overall reduction in shop price inflation was the notable deceleration in food prices. With a 3.7% year-on-year increase in March, down from 5% in February, food prices have shown a consistent slowdown for the 10th consecutive month, marking its lowest rate since April 2022. Fresh food prices experienced an even more significant slowdown, dropping to a 2.6% increase from 3.4% a month earlier. This trend reflects the combined effects of easing global commodity prices and aggressive pricing strategies by retailers.

Retailers have been stepping up their game to attract consumers amid economic uncertainties. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) highlighted that despite higher global prices for ingredients like cocoa and sugar, retailers offered attractive deals on popular Easter chocolates, contributing to a drop in prices compared to the previous month. Additionally, prices for dairy products decreased as farmgate prices eased.