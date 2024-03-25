UK Inflation Set to Underperform: BoE Poised for Sharp Interest Rate Cuts

Business inflation in the UK is anticipated to significantly lag behind the desired 2% target, sparking a decisive shift in the Bank of England's monetary policy, top economics consultancy Capital Economics reports. This unexpected turn in economic forecasts projects inflation rates dropping to as low as 0.5% later this year, leading to a series of dramatic interest rate cuts throughout 2024 and 2025. With inflation rates expected to remain below target for an extended period, the UK's economic landscape is poised for a notable transformation.

Imminent Rate Reductions and Economic Implications

According to recent analyses by Capital Economics, the UK's inflation rate is set to fall beneath the 2% target as early as next month, following the implementation of the new energy price cap. This development is expected to bring the UK's inflation rate below that of the US and Eurozone sooner than anticipated. Economists at Capital project a dramatic drop in inflation to around 0.5% later in the year, maintaining a rate well below the 2% target through 2025 and 2026. This projection diverges significantly from current market expectations, where rates are presumed to stabilize at 3.75%. Instead, Capital Economics anticipates a reduction in interest rates to just 3% by next year, signaling a rapid and substantial policy shift by the Bank of England.

Long-term Economic Growth and Recovery

The forecasted decrease in inflation and subsequent lowering of interest rates are expected to serve as catalysts for enhanced economic recovery, contradicting earlier predictions of stagnation in 2024. Capital Economics now forecasts a GDP growth of 0.5% this year, attributing this positive adjustment to the combined effects of lower inflation and reduced interest rates. This outlook not only revises previous expectations but also suggests a stronger economic recovery than most anticipate. Moreover, projections from KPMG align with this perspective to some extent, acknowledging a fall in inflation to the 2% target within the first half of the year, albeit with expectations of a slight increase above 2% thereafter.