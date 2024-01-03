en English
Finance

UK Households Could Save £2,881 Annually with Expert-Advised Financial Workout

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
UK Households Could Save £2,881 Annually with Expert-Advised Financial Workout

Households across the UK could potentially save up to £2,881 annually by incorporating eight specific changes to their expenses, according to a financial workout created by cost-of-living experts. These savings equates to an 8% salary increase for the average UK worker and can be realized through simple adjustments in daily spending habits.

Cracking Down On Household Expenses

Switching to supermarket-owned brands can lead to savings of £671 annually, while alterations to mobile phone contracts can lead to savings of £642. Unused gym memberships, often overlooked, can also be a source of significant financial drain, with potential savings amounting to £539. Broadband expenses can be trimmed by £429, and energy bills can be reduced by £126. Simultaneously, thoughtful revisions on car and home insurance can save an additional £200.

Additional Savings and Earnings

Moreover, consumers can earn £200 by switching bank accounts and save £72 by downgrading their Netflix subscription. These measures not only reduce expenses but also add to the potential savings, effectively increasing the disposable income without the need for an additional source of income.

The Role of AI in Financial Management

Greg Marsh, the CEO of Nous.co, underscores the role of artificial intelligence in managing household finances. He emphasizes that although some household costs are non-negotiable, significant annual savings are possible through informed decision-making and the use of AI tools. These tools can provide insights into spending habits and suggest effective strategies for maintaining financial health. The proposed financial workout serves as a roadmap for households to navigate their way to substantial annual savings.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

