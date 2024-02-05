UK Government Engages Thatcher's Favoured Ad Agency in Final Push to Privatize NatWest

In a significant move towards full reprivatization, the British government has enlisted the services of a renowned advertising agency, once favored by the legendary former Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. Tasked with handling the retail aspect of the government's share sale in NatWest, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Scotland, the agency's primary role will be to ensure a wide pool of retail investors are aware of, and can participate in, the share sale. This development comes in the wake of the government's ongoing endeavors to return the bank to private ownership following a bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, funded by 45 billion pounds of taxpayer money.

NatWest's Journey Towards Private Ownership

Currently, the British government holds a significant stake in NatWest and has been consistently reducing its shareholding over the years through sales to institutional investors. The engagement of this advertising agency is intended to attract a broader base of individual investors, marking a crucial step in the final phase of reprivatization. To protect the interests of taxpayers, the government is taking careful measures to ensure a fair and orderly selling strategy.

Implications for Retail Investors

The decision to employ a successful advertising agency is a strategic move to increase awareness and participation among retail investors. With the retail sale expected to begin in June, this approach is seen as a way to reach up to two million members of the public, encouraging them to purchase NatWest shares as the government sells down its 36% stake.

A Crucial Phase in NatWest's History

The government's stake in NatWest has recently been reduced to 34.96% from 35.94%, with the government now holding 12.27 billion shares, valued at 27.10 billion pounds. As the government explores options for a retail offer to sell down its stake further, NatWest shares have experienced a 28% decrease over the past year. However, the U.K. government and NatWest have yet to officially comment on the sale. The retail sale is anticipated to be larger than initially expected, marking a vital phase in NatWest's journey towards full private ownership.