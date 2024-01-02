UK Asset Management Industry Faces Historic Downturn: A Shift to Cash Products

The United Kingdom’s asset management industry is navigating tumultuous waters as it faces a historic downturn. According to data from Morningstar, the number of new fund launches for UK investors in 2023 fell to a 20-year low, with a mere 397 funds making their debut. This figure pales in comparison to the peak of 899 launches in 2010, indicating a sharp downward shift in the industry.

Fund Withdrawals and Shift to Cash Products

The downturn in fund launches is being attributed to a cocktail of factors. Heightened living costs, increased interest rates, and volatile markets have collectively steered investors towards the relative security of cash products. As these offer high returns in the current climate, they have witnessed a substantial inflow of money at the expense of funds.

Indeed, 2022 saw a record net redemption of £50 billion from funds. This trend showed no signs of abating in 2023, with a further £37 billion being withdrawn in the first 10 months of the year. The outflows have placed significant pressure on asset managers, leading to reduced fees and increased regulatory costs.

Asset Managers Adapt to Changing Landscape

In response to these pressures, asset management firms have embarked on strategic restructuring efforts. Cost-cutting measures have been implemented in an attempt to stabilize operations and facilitate adaptation to the shifting financial landscape.

Long-Term Structural Changes on The Horizon

Despite the recent easing in UK inflation rates, experts are urging investors to maintain diversified portfolios. They warn of potential long-term structural changes in the global economy, including demographics, deglobalisation, and decarbonisation. These factors could lead to persistently higher inflation rates, necessitating preparedness on the part of investors.

