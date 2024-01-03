Udemy Inc’s Stock Price Fluctuates: A Deep Dive into the Company’s Financial Performance

On January 2, 2024, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY), a prominent player in the education and training services sector, saw a slight upswing in its stock price, from $14.53 to $14.73, despite touching an intraday low of $13.90. Over the past year, Udemy’s stock has meandered between $8.17 and $16.01, reflecting the market’s fluctuating confidence in the company. A key performance indicator, the company’s annual sales, witnessed a significant 32.51% growth over the past five years. However, concerns have been raised as its average annual earnings per share contracted by 13.68%.

Financial Health Indicators and Key Performance Indicators

Udemy, with a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, has 145.01 million outstanding shares and a float of 71.10 million. With 1678 employees on its payroll, Udemy has posted a gross margin of 56.02%. However, its operating margin and pretax margin stand at -23.99% and -24.10% respectively, raising questions about its profitability. Insider ownership accounts for 53.42% of the total shares, while institutional ownership constitutes 31.48%. Recent insider transactions include a sale of 4,188 shares by a director at $16.00 per share and a sale of 28,000 shares by the Chief Technology Officer at $15.00 per share.

Quarterly Report Surprises and Future Projections

The most recent quarterly report presented an earnings surprise for shareholders, with an EPS of $0.05, surpassing the estimated -$0.02. However, the company’s net margin stood at -24.46%, with a return on equity of -42.21%. Analysts predict an earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with a potential decrease to -13.68% per share in the next fiscal year. Key performance indicators for Udemy also include a quick ratio of 1.50, a price to sales ratio of 3.02, and a diluted EPS of -0.95. Projections for the future EPS stand at -0.02 for the next quarter and -0.26 for the upcoming year.

Stock’s Volatility and Moving Averages

The stock’s volatility has been lower in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, which may indicate a period of relative calm for investors. Udemy’s 50-day Moving Average is at $13.27, and its 200-day Moving Average is at $10.72. These statistics provide potential resistance and support levels for the stock price, offering clues to future price movements.

In 2022, Udemy’s revenue was $629.10 million, marking a 22.00% increase compared to the previous year’s $515.66 million. However, losses swelled to -$153.88 million, 92.3% more than in 2021. The 12-month stock price forecast is $16.44, a potential increase of 22.60% from the latest price. Udemy’s platform, offering roughly 2,00,000 courses in about 75 languages, serves 59 million learners through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings. The company provides technical and business skills, along with personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers.