UCLA Appoints Stephen J. Agostini as Vice Chancellor and CFO: A New Era of Financial Leadership

In an era where financial acumen is as critical as academic excellence in the realm of higher education, UCLA has made a significant move by appointing Stephen J. Agostini as its Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer. Agostini, a seasoned professional with a rich background in both the public and educational sectors, is set to bring his wealth of experience to UCLA, starting May 6. His career, marked by pivotal roles in financial management and strategic planning, positions him as a key asset in navigating the complex financial landscape of one of the most prestigious universities in the United States.

A Legacy of Financial Leadership

Agostini's journey to UCLA is a testament to his profound impact on financial stewardship within higher education and government. Most recently, as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance and Budget at UNC-Chapel Hill, he not only managed the university's budget and finances but also played a crucial role during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership was instrumental in preserving the university's activities during these turbulent times. Furthermore, his innovative approach led to the creation of UNC's first 'all-funds' budget and a new allocation model for facilities and administrative reimbursements, showcasing his ability to implement transformative financial strategies.

Prior to his tenure at UNC, Agostini's career spanned several significant roles, including serving as CFO for numerous U.S. federal agencies. His expertise was not limited to internal financial management, as he also lent his knowledge to various state and local governments, advising on economic development issues. This blend of experiences across different levels of government and education equips Agostini with a unique perspective on financial leadership, setting a solid foundation for his role at UCLA.

Educational Foundations and Future Aspirations

Agostini's academic background is as impressive as his professional journey. A graduate of Harvard University, he holds a bachelor's degree that laid the groundwork for his career. Furthering his education, Agostini pursued a master's in public policy from UC Berkeley, a choice that underscores his commitment to understanding and influencing public affairs and policy, including financial policy, in a meaningful way.

At UCLA, Agostini is expected to harness his extensive experience and education to steer the university's financial and strategic planning efforts. His role is crucial, especially in a post-pandemic world where higher education institutions are navigating new challenges and opportunities. Agostini's appointment comes at a time when UCLA, like many universities, is seeking innovative ways to enhance financial resilience and strategic growth. His leadership will be pivotal in shaping a sustainable financial future for UCLA, ensuring the institution can continue to deliver on its mission of excellence in education, research, and public service.

A Vision for UCLA's Financial Future

The appointment of Stephen J. Agostini as UCLA's Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer is a clear signal of the university's commitment to financial excellence and strategic foresight. Agostini's proven track record in financial management, policy advisory, and strategic planning in both educational and governmental contexts positions him as an ideal leader to navigate UCLA through the complex financial challenges of the 21st century. His role will not only involve managing the university's finances but also shaping its strategic financial vision, ensuring UCLA remains at the forefront of academic and research excellence.

As Agostini prepares to take on his new role, the UCLA community and its stakeholders look forward with anticipation to the contributions he will bring. His appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in UCLA's storied history, one that will undoubtedly be influenced by his financial leadership and strategic vision. In facing the financial challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, Agostini's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding UCLA toward a future marked by sustained growth and success.