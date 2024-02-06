UBS Optimistic on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Predicts $21.00 Price Target

UBS Group has commenced coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, assigning a Buy rating and a price target of $21.00. The positive outlook is hinged on the anticipated success of Avadel's lead product, Lumryz, a narcolepsy drug currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The drug is designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults suffering from narcolepsy.

UBS's Revenue Predictions for Avadel

UBS's revenue forecast for Avadel significantly outpaces consensus estimates. Predicted revenues for 2024 and 2025 stand at $188 million and $329 million, respectively. This bullish forecast is attributed to the untapped narcolepsy market and Lumryz's potential to secure a substantial patient base. Approximately 1,000 patients are already undergoing treatment, and projections indicate this number could reach 1,500 by the end of 2024.

Market Share Projections and Peak Sales

UBS anticipates that fewer than 6,000 of the existing 16,000 oxybate patients will transition to Lumryz by 2030. This shift is expected to contribute significantly to peak sales figures, projected to exceed $500 million, outshining the market's implied sales forecast of $410 million for 2030.

Ardelyx Inc. - A Comparative Analysis

Contrasting Avadel's prospects, Ardelyx Inc., another player in the pharmaceutical industry, has reported substantial revenue growth and impressive gross profit margins, drawing investor attention. Although Ardelyx is not projected to be profitable this year, its share price is hovering near its 52-week high, and analysts have revised earnings estimates upwards.

