UAE Launches Sanadak, Groundbreaking Ombudsman for Banking and Insurance Complaints

UAE consumers now have a dedicated platform, Sanadak, to address grievances against banks and licensed insurance companies, streamlining the complaint resolution process. Announced on Thursday, this initiative aims to ease the legal burden on consumers, eliminating the need to navigate through court systems for financial disputes. "The UAE is paving the way for a more coherent financial landscape where complaints are resolved efficiently and transparently, fostering an environment of trust and stability," stated Fatma al Jabri, chairwoman of Sanadak. Marking a first in the Mena region, Sanadak's independent operation sets a new standard in consumer protection and financial preparedness.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground in Consumer Protection

In 2021, the UAE Central Bank laid the groundwork for the nation's inaugural financial consumer protection framework, aiming to safeguard banking and financial services customers. This led to the establishment of Sanadak, tasked with overseeing consumer protection across the country. Previously, the complaint process required consumers to first contact their bank, escalating to the UAE Central Bank's Consumer Protection Department only under certain conditions. Now, Sanadak offers a streamlined, charge-free complaint submission process for products, services, or offerings from financial institutions and licensed insurance companies, following the 2020 merger of the Insurance Authority with the UAE Central Bank.

Addressing Consumer Challenges

UAE consumers frequently encounter issues ranging from excessive fees to severe concerns like financial fraud and mis-selling of financial products. Following the Insurance Authority's integration with the UAE Central Bank, new regulations were introduced to protect consumers from costly, rigid, long-term savings products. Additionally, financial fraud is escalating, with a significant percentage of UAE residents experiencing scams, and cybercrime costing the nation millions annually. Sanadak's website provides a straightforward process for lodging complaints, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in dealings with licensed financial institutions and insurers.