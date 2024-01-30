UAE Conducts First Digital Transaction to China Amid Central Bank Anniversary

In a landmark moment for digital currencies, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court and the Central Bank of the UAE, executed the first cross-border payment using the Digital Dirham. The transaction in question, an AED50m ($13.6m) transfer to China, was conducted using the 'M Bridge' platform, a blockchain-based system designed to facilitate international fund transfers between banks using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Historic Transaction During Central Bank's 50th Anniversary

This pioneering transaction took place during the celebration of the UAE Central Bank's 50th anniversary at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. The event served as a platform to showcase the Central Bank's significant progress and development over half a century, including the introduction of innovative projects under the Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme (FIT programme). These initiatives aim to accelerate digital transformation in the financial services sector.

'Ethraa' Program Graduation

The event also marked the graduation of the first batch of participants from the 'Ethraa' program. This high-level training and qualification initiative, conducted by the Emirates Institute of Finance, aims to foster Emirati representation in the financial sector. A total of 1,056 male and female citizens graduated from the program, paving the way for a skilled national workforce to spearhead the UAE's business sectors.

The Future of Digital Transactions

The successful completion of the UAE's first cross-border payment using a digital currency represents a significant step forward in the adoption of blockchain technology for international fund transfers. As more central banks around the world explore and adopt CBDCs, the 'M Bridge' platform and similar systems could play a critical role in driving a new era of digital transactions, offering greater speed, security, and transparency.