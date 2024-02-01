U.S. Stocks Bounce Back: Big Tech Leads Recovery

On Thursday, U.S. stocks experienced a significant rebound following the market's worst drop since September, which occurred the previous day. The S&P 500 gained 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1% (369 points), and the Nasdaq composite leapt 1.3%. This rally was led by Big Tech companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet, despite both previously reporting profits that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Big Tech Leads the Rally

Microsoft saw a rise of 1.6%, and Alphabet increased by 0.8%. After the market closed, Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms all reported their earnings. Meta Platforms, in particular, saw a surge in after-hours trading due to better-than-expected profits, revenue, and the announcement of a dividend for shareholders.

Broader Market Uplifted

The broader market was bolstered by several reports indicating a strong economy and potential easing of inflation pressures. Pharmaceutical giant Merck and online marketplace Etsy saw their shares climb following positive news. However, New York Community Bancorp continued to struggle with a further 11.1% decline after a disappointing earnings report and dividend cut, sparking concerns reminiscent of last year's banking crisis. Fitness company Peloton Interactive's shares dropped 24.3% after forecasting revenue below analysts' expectations.

Global Market Reactions

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury decreased to 3.86%. European and Asian stock indexes showed mixed results, with the FTSE 100 in London slightly falling after the Bank of England decided to maintain its main interest rate. Despite the volatility, U.S. stocks managed to bounce back, led by Big Tech's recovery.