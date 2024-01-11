en English
Business

U.S. Securities Regulator Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
For the first time in history, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given its approval for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This monumental decision marks the availability of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs to investors, allowing them to invest in Bitcoin without the need for their own crypto wallet.

The Potential Impact of ETFs

This move by the SEC could potentially make it easier for traditional institutional investors to enter the realm of cryptocurrency, leading to an increase in demand for Bitcoin. The approval of these ETFs could significantly boost the appeal of cryptocurrencies, especially with the involvement of major money managers like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Invesco, thereby increasing the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies.

Despite the approval, the price of Bitcoin did not witness an immediate surge, leading to questions about the future price trajectory and whether ETFs could make cryptocurrency investments ‘safer.’ Nonetheless, the new Bitcoin ETF is expected to perform like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF, permitting anyone to invest in Bitcoin without directly owning it.

Concerns Surrounding the Approval

Despite the wave of optimism, the SEC’s approval was not without reservations. Concerns were expressed about the potential impact of flooding the markets and affecting the retirement accounts of U.S. households. Furthermore, SEC Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning to investors about the associated risks with Bitcoin and crypto-related products. Concerns also remain about the volatility of Bitcoin and the lack of anonymity that comes with investing in an ETF.

The Broader Financial Market

The approval of Bitcoin ETFs is seen as a landmark event in the adoption of cryptocurrency by mainstream finance. This move comes after years of delays, rejections, and a major court loss for the SEC. The U.S. regulators’ decision to approve Bitcoin ETFs broadens access to the cryptocurrency for any U.S. investor with a brokerage account. With more than 10 different firms expected to join the competition, the crypto market could see differing expense ratios and a surge in marketing efforts.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

