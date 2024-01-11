en English
Business

U.S. Equity Options Market Braces for Regional Bank Stocks Dip Ahead of Earnings Season

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
U.S. Equity Options Market Braces for Regional Bank Stocks Dip Ahead of Earnings Season

With the impending corporate earnings season round the corner, traders in the U.S. equity options market are girding themselves against possible dips in regional bank stocks. This is perceptible from the surging activity in the options market for the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), a fund that traces regional bank stocks. KRE recently experienced a 2.3% drop in its shares to $50.56.

A Defensive Stance

The prospect of earnings reports from banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, set to be presented on Friday, has seemingly precipitated this defensive conduct. Steve Sosnick, Market strategist at Interactive Brokers, points out that while the market doesn’t display an overwhelming defensive stance, the current lack of interest in broader market hedging causes the bearish trading in KRE to be more prominent. On Thursday, KRE options contracts hit 1.8 times the average volume, with put contracts seeing a twofold increase in daily volume.

Mammoth Bearish Trade

A massive bearish trade was noted on Wednesday, where a trader invested $4.6 million on put contracts as a safeguard against a potential 16% drop in KRE shares by mid-May. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which incorporates major U.S. banks, also witnessed bearish options activity. Despite the recent downturn, KRE shares have surged by approximately 40% since May 2023, succeeding the collapse of multiple regional banks.

Projected Fluctuations

Options traders are predicting a potential 3.5% swing in KRE shares by January 19, as per LSEG data. This cautious approach from traders underscores the significant potential risks in the regional banking sector, with the looming earnings reports likely to provide more definitive direction.

Business Finance United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

