U.S. Dollar Rebounds Strongly, Impacts Gold Prices and Nasdaq 100

In a swift market adjustment, the U.S. dollar made a strong comeback in the first trading session of 2024, consequently driving down gold prices and the Nasdaq 100. This marked the Nasdaq’s largest daily decline since late October, following a significant rally in U.S. Treasury yields. Investors have turned their attention to key economic reports such as the ISM manufacturing PMI and U.S. employment numbers, which could provide valuable insights into the broader economic outlook and influence expectations for Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

The Gold Market’s Tug-of-War

Gold prices, which have been declining for three consecutive sessions, have encountered resistance in the $2075-$2085 region. If the downward trend continues, support is seen at the $2050-$2045 level, with a potential fall towards $2010 near the 50-day simple moving average. Conversely, resistance stands at the previous high of $2075-$2085, with the all-time high of $2150 as a possible target in case of a breakout.

The Nasdaq 100’s Roller Coaster Ride

After its significant drop, the Nasdaq 100 is now facing a critical support near the 16,700 area, with the next significant support at 16,150. Should the index rebound, it may face resistance at 17,165 and potentially target a new high at 17,500. Amidst this volatility, it is paramount that investors tread carefully and stay updated with market changes.

Looking Ahead

HSBC forecasts commodity prices to rise by an average of 2% in 2024 and fall by 4% in 2025, with China’s growth recovery and ongoing supply constraints expected to keep commodity prices supported this year. They also predict gold prices to average $1,825 an ounce in 2024, anticipating the first rate cut from the Federal Reserve in June 2024.

Despite the uncertain economic climate, the gold market has remained bullish for twenty-five years, closing 2023 at over $2,070 per ounce. Factors such as interest rates, currency factors, geopolitical conflicts, and U.S. election uncertainty are contributing to this bullish trend. If gold continues to make higher highs in 2024, gold mining stocks are also expected to benefit.

As the week unfolds, market focus will be on the minutes from the last Fed meeting and data on U.S. job openings and December non-farm payrolls. These reports could potentially offer valuable insights into the timing of rate cuts and the overall financial climate. As always, it is essential for investors to note that information presented should not be taken as financial advice. Leveraged trading in foreign currency or off-exchange products on margin involves significant risk.