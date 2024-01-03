en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

U.S. Dollar Rebounds Strongly, Impacts Gold Prices and Nasdaq 100

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
U.S. Dollar Rebounds Strongly, Impacts Gold Prices and Nasdaq 100

In a swift market adjustment, the U.S. dollar made a strong comeback in the first trading session of 2024, consequently driving down gold prices and the Nasdaq 100. This marked the Nasdaq’s largest daily decline since late October, following a significant rally in U.S. Treasury yields. Investors have turned their attention to key economic reports such as the ISM manufacturing PMI and U.S. employment numbers, which could provide valuable insights into the broader economic outlook and influence expectations for Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

The Gold Market’s Tug-of-War

Gold prices, which have been declining for three consecutive sessions, have encountered resistance in the $2075-$2085 region. If the downward trend continues, support is seen at the $2050-$2045 level, with a potential fall towards $2010 near the 50-day simple moving average. Conversely, resistance stands at the previous high of $2075-$2085, with the all-time high of $2150 as a possible target in case of a breakout.

The Nasdaq 100’s Roller Coaster Ride

After its significant drop, the Nasdaq 100 is now facing a critical support near the 16,700 area, with the next significant support at 16,150. Should the index rebound, it may face resistance at 17,165 and potentially target a new high at 17,500. Amidst this volatility, it is paramount that investors tread carefully and stay updated with market changes.

Looking Ahead

HSBC forecasts commodity prices to rise by an average of 2% in 2024 and fall by 4% in 2025, with China’s growth recovery and ongoing supply constraints expected to keep commodity prices supported this year. They also predict gold prices to average $1,825 an ounce in 2024, anticipating the first rate cut from the Federal Reserve in June 2024.

Despite the uncertain economic climate, the gold market has remained bullish for twenty-five years, closing 2023 at over $2,070 per ounce. Factors such as interest rates, currency factors, geopolitical conflicts, and U.S. election uncertainty are contributing to this bullish trend. If gold continues to make higher highs in 2024, gold mining stocks are also expected to benefit.

As the week unfolds, market focus will be on the minutes from the last Fed meeting and data on U.S. job openings and December non-farm payrolls. These reports could potentially offer valuable insights into the timing of rate cuts and the overall financial climate. As always, it is essential for investors to note that information presented should not be taken as financial advice. Leveraged trading in foreign currency or off-exchange products on margin involves significant risk.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Investors to Amp up Risk Levels in 2024, Reveals Aeon Investments Survey

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law

By BNN Correspondents

Asian Stock Markets Plunge Following Wall Street Decline

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Automobile Industry Surges with Record Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Landmark Pietermaritzburg Post Office in Peril: Neglect and Financial ...
@Business · 2 mins
Landmark Pietermaritzburg Post Office in Peril: Neglect and Financial ...
heart comment 0
Royal London Asset Management’s Outlook 2024: Navigating Economic Uncertainty

By Israel Ojoko

Royal London Asset Management's Outlook 2024: Navigating Economic Uncertainty
Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens

By Safak Costu

Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens
Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence
Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds

By BNN Correspondents

Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds
Latest Headlines
World News
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
21 seconds
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
45 seconds
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
1 min
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
1 min
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
1 min
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
1 min
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
1 min
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
2 mins
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
26 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
31 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app