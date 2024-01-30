U.S. Attorney's Office Recovers Over $6.8 Million in Crime-Related Actions

Securing a significant financial recovery in the fight against crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia has amassed a total of $6,814,729.05 from criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. The office's tenacity in enforcing justice and upholding the rights of victims has yielded $3,382,503.60 from criminal actions and $3,432,225.45 from civil actions.

Collaborative Efforts Yield Additional Recoveries

Further bolstering their financial tug-of-war against offenders, the U.S. Attorney's Office collaborated with other U.S. Attorney's Offices and Department of Justice components, contributing to joint collection efforts of $804,200. This comprised $19,200 in criminal actions and $785,000 in civil actions.

Attorney Peter D. Leary's Stand on Financial Recoveries

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary lauded the substantial financial recovery, underscoring the importance of safeguarding the federal treasury and recouping funds for U.S. taxpayers. He applauded the relentless efforts of law enforcement partners and Assistant U.S. Attorneys in bringing financial offenders to justice, underscoring their commitment to upholding the rights of victims.

Enforcing Debts Owed to the U.S. and Victims

The U.S. Attorneys' Offices, in concert with the Department of Justice's litigating divisions, shoulder the responsibility of enforcing and collecting debts owed to the U.S. and to victims of federal crimes. The law stipulates that defendants compensate victims who have endured physical injury or financial loss. While restitution goes directly to victims, criminal fines and felony assessments are funneled into the Crime Victims Fund, a vital conduit supporting federal and state victim compensation and assistance programs.