Two Florida Men Strike it Rich with Scratch-Off Tickets

In an unexpected turn of events, 36-year-old Sean Wickson of Englewood became a millionaire overnight by playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. The fortunate winner decided to take home his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

A Stroke of Luck

The life-changing moment took place when Wickson purchased the winning ticket from Englewood Sunoco. The odds of winning the $1 million prize that Wickson won were a staggering 1-in-274,004. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratch-off.

Tampa Man Follows Suit

In a similar stroke of luck, Abdallah Adlouni, a Tampa resident, also won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket was bought at a Publix in St. Petersburg. Adlouni opted for a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

A Celebrated Win

The Publix location where Adlouni bought his ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off game had a top prize of $25 million, making Adlouni one of the lucky winners.