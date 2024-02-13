Two ASX Stocks Poised for Strong Growth: Treasury Wine Estates and Credit Corp Group

In the world of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), two companies are making waves as potential bargain stocks with strong growth prospects. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX: TWE) and Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX: CCP) have been grabbing the attention of investors, and for good reason.

Advertisment

Treasury Wine Estates: A Comeback Story in the Making?

Treasury Wine Estates, known for its iconic Penfolds brand, suffered a major setback in 2020 when it lost the Chinese export market due to diplomatic tensions. However, recent developments suggest that the punitive tariffs imposed may be lifted or reduced as early as next month. This could potentially restore demand for the company's products, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

Out of 14 analysts surveyed, 12 rate the stock as a buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Advertisment

Credit Corp Group: Turning the Tide

Credit Corp Group, a debt buyer, has had a challenging few years. However, recent signs indicate that its business may be turning a corner. Last year, the company's US collections productivity showed significant improvement, and the lending business experienced robust demand.

The company's stock performance has been impressive, with a steady increase in Earnings Per Share (EPS) and revenue trends. Insider buying activity has also been notable, suggesting confidence in the company's future growth.

Advertisment

When compared to market returns, Credit Corp Group's total shareholder return stands out. Despite potential warning signs, the company's debt ledger purchase and collection services continue to be a strong pillar of its operations.

Out of 9 analysts surveyed, 6 rate the stock as a buy, reflecting the optimism surrounding the company's recovery and growth potential.

The Bottom Line

Advertisment

In the ever-evolving landscape of the ASX, Treasury Wine Estates and Credit Corp Group are presenting themselves as promising investment opportunities. As the political climate changes and economic trends shift, these companies are poised to capitalize on their unique strengths and growth prospects.

For investors looking for value in the market, these two stocks warrant careful consideration. With strong fundamentals, positive analyst ratings, and encouraging signs of recovery and growth, Treasury Wine Estates and Credit Corp Group are certainly worth watching.

In the end, it's all about finding the right balance between risk and reward. In the intricate dance of the stock market, these two companies are showing that they have the right steps.

Note: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. Always do your own research or consult with a financial advisor before making investment decisions.