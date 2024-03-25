Turtle Creek Pressures Gildan for Immediate AGM, Citing Lack of Trust in Board Amid Sale

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has launched a significant appeal to Gildan Activewear Inc., requesting the immediate convening of an Annual General Meeting (AGM) to elect new directors. This move underscores a growing rift between the company's shareholders and its board, particularly concerning the direction and governance amidst a contentious sale process. Turtle Creek's call to action hinges on the belief that the current board lacks the mandate and shareholder confidence to oversee a potential sale, emphasizing the urgency of shareholder intervention.

Boardroom Battle Intensifies

The controversy took root when Gildan announced the replacement of co-founder Glenn Chamandy with Vince Tyra as CEO, igniting a boardroom struggle over the company's leadership. The situation escalated as Turtle Creek voiced its dissatisfaction with the board's decision to initiate a sale process during this tumultuous period. According to Turtle Creek, this move is ill-timed and reflects a broader attempt by the board to sidestep accountability to its shareholders. Moreover, Turtle Creek's valuation of Gildan at over US$60 per share starkly contrasts with its recent trading figures, suggesting a significant undervaluation under the current board's stewardship.

Stakeholders Rally for Change

The call for an immediate AGM and the election of new directors has garnered support from influential corners, including U.S. investor Browning West and Gildan's largest shareholder, Jarislowsky Fraser. Both entities have expressed a desire to see eight members of the current Gildan board replaced, aiming to reinstate Chamandy in a leadership role. This collective push from significant stakeholders underscores a critical juncture for Gildan, where the decisions made in the coming weeks could dramatically reshape its governance structure and strategic direction.

Implications for Gildan's Future

The demand for an urgent AGM by Turtle Creek and supporting stakeholders marks a pivotal moment for Gildan Activewear Inc. It's not just about the potential sale of the company but about who gets to decide its future. The outcome of this power struggle could have long-lasting effects on Gildan's operational philosophy, market valuation, and investor confidence. As shareholders and the board brace for a showdown, the broader market watches closely, understanding that the implications extend far beyond the immediate stakeholders. This situation is a telling example of the intricate dance between corporate governance, shareholder rights, and strategic management in today's business environment.