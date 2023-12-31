Turkey Set to Terminate FX-Protected Deposit Program in 2024

Mehmet Simsek, Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister, announced that the program protecting foreign exchange (FX)-protected deposits will end in the upcoming year in an effort to support economic stability. As part of a comprehensive plan for 2024, the FX-protected deposit program—a tactical move intended to lessen the impact of volatility in the Turkish Lira on savers—will be gradually discontinued.

Stabilizing the Turkish Economy

The decision to terminate the FX-protected deposit program is part of a broader blueprint to revamp the Turkish economy. Minister Simsek, in a social media post, outlined the country’s economic aspirations for the new year which includes a decrease in annual inflation, an increase in reserve adequacy, the end of the FX-protected system, permanent improvements in the current account, and the establishment of fiscal discipline.

Building Up International Foreign Currency Reserves

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) plans to ramp up its international foreign currency reserves throughout 2024. As of December 22, the bank’s reserves have soared to a record $145.5 billion, a feat attributed to monetary tightening and a simplified macro-prudential framework. The CBRT intends to continue accumulating foreign exchange, contingent upon favorable market conditions, while also intending to borrow less from commercial lenders through swap transactions.

Revamping Liquidity Management

The bank has plans to restructure liquidity management for lira and foreign exchange through swap transactions with banks, and over time, gradually reduce these transactions. As part of its strategy, it aims to raise the share of lira deposits in the banking system to 50%, and continue the decrease in the government-backed scheme that protects lira deposits against foreign exchange depreciation. The CBRT also maintains its medium-term inflation target of 5% and plans to deploy various liquidity management tools to ensure efficient monetary transmission.