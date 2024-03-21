Tunisia's Financial Inclusion Law: Central Bank and Finance Ministry Align for Economic Reform

Tunisia's journey toward economic reform and financial inclusivity has taken a significant step forward with the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) and the Ministry of Finance aligning on the Financial Inclusion Law. This collaborative effort aims to establish a new governance structure for financial access, addressing the nation's low financial inclusion rate highlighted in a 2018 study.

Advertisment

Strategic Vision for Financial Inclusion

The BCT's representative emphasized the importance of integrating the Financial Inclusion Law within a comprehensive framework and strategic vision. This approach is not only about creating a postal bank but ensuring its success through careful study and preparation. The law's main goal is to revitalize the national economy and improve the business climate by establishing a governance structure that enhances financial access for all.

Boosting Economic Growth and Accessibility

Advertisment

On the other side, the Ministry of Finance's representative highlighted the law's alignment with the national reform programme. This programme, based on findings from a 2018 study, aims to tackle the mismatch between supply and demand, the high cost of financial services, and the lack of financial literacy which have been barriers to financial inclusion in Tunisia. The National Financial Inclusion Strategy, developed for 2018 to 2022, aims at promoting financial inclusion through increased access to electronic payment accounts, responsible micro-insurance, proximity services for low-income populations, and a diversified refinancing system for micro-financial institutions.

Legislative Measures for Inclusion

The draft law encapsulates the strategy's objectives, aiming to combat financial exclusion by improving the legal and institutional framework. This improvement is intended to bolster access to financial services for vulnerable groups and small enterprises, thereby stimulating development, creating employment opportunities, and combating marginalisation and exclusion. This legislative measure represents a pivotal move towards achieving economic stability and growth through financial inclusion.

This collaborative effort between Tunisia's Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance underscores the nation's commitment to fostering an inclusive financial environment. By addressing the core issues of accessibility, cost, and literacy, the Financial Inclusion Law aims to pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable economic future for all Tunisians.