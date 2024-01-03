Tunisian Dinar Experiences Mixed Fortunes Against Major Currencies

In a marked shift in currency dynamics, the Tunisian Dinar has appreciated in value against the US dollar, with the exchange rate improving from TND 3.111 to TND 3.059 compared to the same date the previous year. This information was part of the monetary and financial indicators released by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Dinar Strengthens Against the Yen

Further analysis of the BCT’s indicators revealed that the Dinar strengthened against the Japanese yen. Specifically, JPY 1,000 is now trading at TND 21.730, a decrease from TND 23.012 the previous year.

Mixed Performance Against Other Currencies

However, the Dinar’s performance against the euro told a different story. It traded at a higher rate than previously, indicating a depreciation in value. This mixed performance against various major currencies provides a snapshot of the shifts occurring in Tunisia’s economic landscape and currency market dynamics.

US Dollar Weakens Against Tunisian Dinar

Reflecting the evolving economic dynamics between the United States and Tunisia, over the last 90 days, the US Dollar has weakened by -2.67% against the Tunisian Dinar, declining from DT3.1763 to DT3.0935 per US Dollar. This trend could potentially reshape the financial relations and business dealings between the two countries.