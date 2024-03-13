Tunisia Embarks on Green Banking Revolution: ANME and CBF Forge Historic Energy Transition Pact

In a groundbreaking move, Tunisia's National Agency for Energy Management (ANME) and the Tunisian Banking and Finance Council (CBF) have joined forces to propel the nation towards a sustainable future. Signed on Tuesday, this collaboration aims to harness the financial sector's power in advancing Tunisia's national strategy for energy transition, focusing on renewable energies and energy efficiency.

Green Banking Initiative Takes Flight

At the heart of this partnership is the launch of the Green Banking Initiative. This ambitious program seeks to incentivize banks and financial institutions to minimize their carbon footprint through the adoption of renewable energy sources and the implementation of energy-efficient measures. A comprehensive guide will be developed to streamline the financing mechanisms offered by the Energy Transition Fund, thereby facilitating the transition towards green energy across Tunisia's banking and financial landscape.

Empowering Financial Institutions

Moreover, the agreement outlines plans for the accelerated funding of green projects and the establishment of a comprehensive platform for calculating the banking and financial sector's carbon footprint. To ensure the initiative's success, ANME and CBF have scheduled training sessions for their executives, coupled with joint awareness-raising campaigns. This educational effort underscores the commitment of both organizations to not only promote sustainable practices within their operations but also to foster a broader cultural shift towards environmental consciousness.

A Vision for Renewable Energy

Highlighting the strategic importance of this partnership, ANME Director General Fethi Hanchi and CBF President Néji Ghandri expressed optimism about its potential to significantly accelerate Tunisia's energy transition. By setting an ambitious goal to increase the share of renewables in electricity production to 35% by 2030, Tunisia is poised to take a leap forward in its quest for sustainable energy solutions. This agreement signals a new era of cooperation between the energy management and financial sectors, showcasing a united front in the battle against climate change and marking a pivotal step towards achieving Tunisia's renewable energy ambitions.