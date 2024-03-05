Tucson Charities Rally for Millions in Jim Click’s Annual Raffle: Eyeing New Record with 2024 Jeep Wrangler Prize

Tucson-area charities are harnessing the power of community and generosity in Jim Click Jr.'s annual Millions for Tucson raffle, aiming to surpass last year’s fundraising milestone. Local organizations receive raffle tickets at no cost, retaining all proceeds from sales to bolster their services, highlighting a unique model of philanthropy intertwined with communal support.

Empowering Local Charities

This initiative allows participating charities to sell tickets priced at $25 each or a bundle of five for $100, directly benefiting from 100% of the sales. The grand prize, a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, along with luxurious first-class, roundtrip airfare for two, and a $5,000 cash prize, set the stage for a compelling cause. Click’s dedication to the community is evident as he aims to exceed the previous year's record of over $1.87 million raised, emphasizing that every dollar remains within the local ecosystem to support vital programs and services.

Record-Breaking Aspirations

With a history of raising more than $15 million over 15 raffles, Click’s initiative has become a cornerstone of Tucson’s charitable activities. This year, the goal is to issue 120,000 tickets to eligible nonprofits by December 6, with winners announced on December 12. This strategy not only fosters a sense of community but also encourages local engagement and support for various causes, demonstrating the impact of collective action in addressing community needs.

Joining Forces for Tucson

Charities interested in participating are encouraged to reach out for more information on how to become involved in this charitable endeavor. This approach offers a dual benefit: providing significant funding opportunities for nonprofits and offering community members the chance to win enticing prizes. By aligning charitable goals with community participation, the Millions for Tucson raffle stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and generosity in making a tangible difference.

As the raffle progresses towards its deadline, the anticipation and excitement within the Tucson community serve as a beacon of hope and solidarity. The initiative not only underscores the importance of supporting local organizations but also showcases the profound impact that collective community efforts can have in fostering a thriving, supportive environment for all residents.