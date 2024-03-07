Trusters Hits Over €2M in Collections, Credits New Evaluation System and CrowdFundMe Synergy

Trusters, a leading real estate lending crowdfunding platform within the CrowdFundMe group, set a new monthly collection record in February 2024, surpassing €2 million. The platform attributes this achievement to its revamped project selection process, which integrates a qualitative scoring and financial rating system, ensuring transparency and trust among investors. This news comes alongside reports of over €2.6 million in capital plus interest returned to investors in the first two months of 2024, highlighting the platform's growing success and the synergistic benefits of its association with CrowdFundMe.

Revolutionizing Real Estate Crowdfunding

Since Trusters became part of the CrowdFundMe family, the platform has overhauled its approach to project selection. By leveraging internal expertise in the real estate sector and partnering with Modefinance for independent financial analysis, Trusters has introduced a dual-pillar evaluation system. This framework assesses projects based on qualitative metrics—such as company history, regulatory compliance, and project feasibility—as well as financial health, including balance sheet reviews and credit sustainability. This meticulous approach aims to foster investor confidence by promoting maximum transparency, with all relevant documents and ratings made accessible for each project online.

Enhancing Investor Returns

The partnership between Trusters and CrowdFundMe has not only streamlined project evaluation but also significantly benefitted investor returns. Between January and February 2024, the platform returned over €2.6 million to its investors, with an impressive average annual return of 11.46%. This performance underscores the platforms' commitment to offering lucrative and reliable investment opportunities. Moreover, the CrowdFundMe group continually introduces new avenues for portfolio diversification, presenting investment opportunities across various sectors such as digital grocery, venture tech, SaaS software, and Italian boating, among others.

Future Outlook

Trusters' record-setting collections and the successful returns to investors reflect the platform's robust growth and the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives. The collaboration with Modefinance and the synergistic relationship with CrowdFundMe have set a new standard in real estate crowdfunding, emphasizing transparency, reliability, and investor value. As Trusters continues to explore and expand its project portfolio, the future looks promising for both the platform and its investors, potentially reshaping the landscape of real estate investment.