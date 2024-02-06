True Forex Funds Faces Disruption After MetaQuotes Revokes Licenses

In a recent turn of events, True Forex Funds, a well-known proprietary trading firm, has faced a significant operational disruption. The firm's services were temporarily halted after MetaQuotes, the operator of widely-used trading platforms MT4 and MT5, revoked its trading platform licenses.

The Second Disruption in Proprietary Trading

This incident marks the second operational disruption in the proprietary trading industry in recent months. It follows the shutdown of My Forex Funds in Canada by US and Canadian regulators last September. The recent disruptions have cast a shadow over the proprietary trading sector for foreign exchange (FX) and contract for difference (CFD) traders.

CEO's Commitment to Resolution

Reacting to the unexpected situation, Richard Nagy, the CEO of True Forex Funds, expressed the firm's determination to find a solution and continue serving its traders. The firm is currently in talks with MetaQuotes to have the decision reversed. At the same time, it is exploring contingency plans, including the potential migration of trading accounts to alternative brokers.

Assuring Continued Operations

Despite the setback, True Forex Funds has reassured its traders of its intent to resume operations. The firm has urged its traders to stay informed and be prepared for potential developments. These could include the settlement of pending payouts and the possibility of account migrations.

The Hungary-based online prop trading firm was already on the USCFTC’s RED List for soliciting and/or accepting funds from U.S. customers when MetaQuotes terminated its trading platform licenses. However, veteran FX industry observer Kathy Lien believes that MetaQuotes’ move might be connected with the ban of its MT4 and MT5 trading apps from the Apple App Store.

In the worst-case scenario, True Forex Funds clients may need to migrate to another broker’s server, a situation that could pose challenges for the migration of open positions. However, the firm remains committed to ensuring the continuity of its clients' trading journeys once the platform is unfrozen.