Troutman Pepper Bolsters Bank Regulatory Practice with Key Hires from Davis Wright Tremaine

Kevin Petrasic and Matthew Bornfreund, two eminent financial services partners with a specialized focus on bank regulation, have recently made the strategic move to Troutman Pepper in Washington, D.C. This transition comes from their previous leadership roles at Davis Wright Tremaine, where they led the bank regulatory and financial institutions advisory practice. Their arrival at Troutman Pepper signifies a substantial enhancement to the firm's capabilities in handling complex bank regulatory issues.

Strategic Move for Troutman Pepper

Petrasic and Bornfreund's decision to join Troutman Pepper was driven by a desire to leverage the firm's comprehensive financial services platform to better serve their clients. Petrasic, with over two decades of experience, including a significant tenure at the Office of Thrift Supervision, brings unparalleled insight into bank regulatory concerns, compliance, policy issues, and the evolving landscape of financial technology. Bornfreund, with his background at the Federal Reserve Board, offers expertise in a broad array of regulatory matters affecting banks, non-depository financial institutions, and fintech companies.

Enhanced Expertise and Service Offerings

Their addition to the team is expected to significantly boost Troutman Pepper's service offerings to clients across the financial services sector. The firm's Financial Services Industry Group, comprising over 200 attorneys, provides comprehensive support to a diverse clientele, including global and national banks, fintech companies, payments companies, and consumer and commercial lenders. With Petrasic and Bornfreund on board, Troutman Pepper is poised to navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment more effectively, ensuring clients receive top-tier counsel on critical aspects of their operations.

Implications for the Financial Services Landscape

The arrival of Petrasic and Bornfreund at Troutman Pepper not only underscores the firm's commitment to expanding its expertise in financial services but also reflects the dynamic nature of the financial regulatory landscape. As regulatory challenges and technological innovations continue to shape the sector, the need for experienced and forward-thinking legal counsel has never been more critical. Their collective experience and strategic approach to client service are set to make a significant impact on how financial institutions navigate the regulatory hurdles of today and tomorrow.

As Troutman Pepper strengthens its position in the financial services arena, the broader implications for the industry include a heightened capacity for innovation and compliance. With the support of seasoned experts like Petrasic and Bornfreund, clients can expect not only to meet regulatory requirements but to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. This strategic expansion reflects a broader trend of law firms bolstering their capabilities to address the complex needs of the financial services sector, signaling a proactive approach to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.