Trivium Point Advisory Merges with Two Firms, Unveils New Branding

Westport, Connecticut-based financial advisory firm, Trivium Point Advisory, has consolidated its industry presence with the strategic acquisition of two prominent firms, Lyons & Lyons CPAs, and Paradigm Financial Partners. The merger not only strengthens Trivium's service portfolio but also amplifies its team size to 30 members and five partners.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and New Branding

The merger signifies a strategic expansion for Trivium. Lyons & Lyons, based in Macclenny, Florida, brings to the table its robust expertise in tax planning, accounting, and business consulting. These services will complement Trivium's investment advisory and financial planning services, creating a comprehensive financial advisory platform.

Paradigm Financial Partners is another significant addition to Trivium's portfolio. With its recognition on the Forbes Top RIA Firms of 2023 list and management of $830 million in assets, Paradigm is set to bolster Trivium's market standing. Trivium itself manages $613.6 million in assets, as per Investor.com, making the combined asset management portfolio substantial.

Advertisment

Rebranding for a Unified Vision

The merger has also led to an upgrade in Trivium's branding. The firm has introduced a new website, logo, tagline, and a signature video to reflect its broader service scope and unified vision. The name 'Trivium' signifies the junction of three roads, a metaphor that resonates with the integration of wealth management, tax, and accounting, and business advisory services it now offers.

The firm's new tagline, 'Clarity at Life's Crossroads,' articulates their commitment to providing clear, comprehensive financial guidance. It signifies Trivium's resolve to serve as a trusted advisor, helping clients navigate the complex intersections of financial decisions.

Undisclosed Financial Terms

While the merger has caused quite a stir in the financial sector, the exact financial terms of the acquisitions remain undisclosed. Regardless, the strategic move is a significant milestone for Trivium, marking its evolution into a more comprehensive financial advisory firm.