Treasury Yields Tick Up as Market Eagerly Awaits Wholesale Inflation Data, Eyes on Fed

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Thursday as investors looked to additional inflation data that could inform Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. At 5:39 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by less than one basis point to 4.1977%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.6302% also less than a basis point higher. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Anticipation Builds for Inflation Insights

Investors are looking ahead to the second set of key inflation this week, the producer price index for February. The PPI tracks inflation on a wholesale level. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting it to increase by 0.3% on a monthly level. So-called core-PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, is expected to have risen 0.2%. It will mark the last major data release before Federal Reserve's meeting on March 19-20. Investors are widely expecting interest rates to be left unchanged, but are looking for fresh hints as to when rate cuts could begin and how many are likely this year.

Federal Reserve's Decision-Making Process

Policymakers have said they are looking for further data evidence that inflation is returning to its 2% target range before making any monetary policy decisions. Earlier in the week, the consumer price index for February came in slightly higher than expected, rising 0.4% on a monthly basis, and 3.2% from a year earlier. Also on Thursday, February's retail sales figures and weekly initial jobless claims data are due. Consumer sentiment insights are slated for Friday.

Market Reactions and Economic Indicators

