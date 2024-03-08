Treasury Yields Dip as Market Awaits February Jobs Report, Eyes on Fed's Next Move

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday as investors awaited the February jobs report which could provide fresh hints about the state of the economy. At 6:06 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was close to 2 basis points lower at 4.075%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by 2 basis points at 4.494%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Economic Indicators and Fed Expectations

Investors looked to the release of nonfarm payroll and unemployment data for February. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting the economy to have added 198,000 jobs, significantly lower than January's 353,000, and the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.7%. That would point to a slowing, but at least somewhat resilient, labor market, especially as January's high reading can at least in part be attributed to seasonal hiring. Many investors are hoping the data will signal that the economy is easing, as they are anticipating that this could mean interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are one step closer.

Federal Reserve's Stance

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week reiterated that policymakers were still looking for more confidence that the economy, and especially inflation, is cooling before cutting rates, but that there was not much further to go. "We're waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%. When we do get that confidence, and we're not far from it, it'll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction," he told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Markets are widely expecting the first rate cut to take place in June.

Global Economic Outlook

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank left rates unchanged on Thursday and cut its forecast for inflation as well as growth. This move has added to the global economic discourse, highlighting the interconnectedness of economies and the delicate balance central banks must maintain to foster growth while keeping inflation in check.

As the world waits on the edge for the February jobs report, the outcome could significantly impact Federal Reserve's next moves, potentially setting the tone for economic policies in the coming months. With inflation and growth forecasts on the line, the global economy stands at a critical juncture, awaiting decisive action that could either spur recovery or necessitate further caution.