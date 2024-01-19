Travelers Insurance Reports Record-Breaking Q4 2023 Results

In an unprecedented announcement, Travelers Insurance reported record-breaking financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The teleconference, spearheaded by Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and CEO, Dan Frey, CFO, and segment presidents Gregory Toczydlowski, Jeffrey Klenk, and Michael Klein, highlighted the company's stellar performance across the board.

Record-breaking Financial Performance

Travelers reported a staggering quarterly net income of $1.626 billion, almost doubling from $819 million in the previous year. The core income for the quarter was $1.633 billion - a significant leap from 2022's $810 million. The company also demonstrated an impressive 13% growth in net earned premiums over the prior year quarter, with light catastrophe losses. Highlighting the company's financial prowess, the underlying combined ratio reached a record 85.9, indicative of the company's prudent underwriting and robust investment results.

Segment Growth and Investment Returns

Each segment of the company reflected substantial growth in net written premiums. Business Insurance witnessed a growth of 14%, Bond Specialty Insurance by 7%, and Personal Insurance by a robust 13%. The company's investments also saw impressive returns, with a fixed income portfolio delivering strong dividends. The full-year core income stood at a robust 3.1 billion USD, generating a core return on equity of 11.5%.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Shareholder Returns

The robust financial performance has fortified Travelers' balance sheet, allowing the company to grow the adjusted book value per share by 8% after significant investments. The financial stability enabled the company to return nearly $2 billion USD to shareholders, reflecting their commitment to shareholder value. Over the past seven years, Travelers has demonstrated consistent growth in net written premiums at a compound annual rate of 7%, reduced the expense ratio by 3.6 points, and increased underlying underwriting income and cash flow significantly.