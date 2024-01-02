en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Traditional Finance Institutions Embrace Digital Assets Amid Scandals in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Traditional Finance Institutions Embrace Digital Assets Amid Scandals in 2023

2023 marked a significant shift in the digital assets industry, as traditional finance institutions entered the fray despite numerous scandals within the crypto sector. Usman Ahmad, CEO of Standard Chartered’s Zodia Markets, highlighted the long-term potential of crypto, a sentiment echoed by other industry leaders.

CME Overtakes Binance

In a notable development, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) surpassed Binance as the leading exchange for Bitcoin futures contracts. This shift, according to Giovanni Vicioso, CME’s head of crypto, is a response to crypto scandals and a migration towards regulated exchanges. The involvement of traditional financial firms like TP Icap and BlackRock, as noted by Duncan Trenholme and Robert Mitchnick respectively, is crucial for the crypto space’s credibility.

Brevan Howard’s Digital Push

Brevan Howard, a hedge fund titan, is anticipating disproportionate returns from digital assets soon. This optimism is mirrored in their strategic moves, with Gautham Sharma at the helm as CEO and CIO of Brevan Howard Digital and the appointment of Colleen Sullivan as the co-head of ventures for the firm’s push into digital assets.

Blockchain-Based Assets on the Rise

Mathew McDermott of Goldman Sachs foresees an increase in trading volumes for blockchain-based assets. Other industry giants like JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Fidelity, and Robinhood also have their key executives playing pivotal roles in their respective firms’ engagement with blockchain and digital assets. This convergence of traditional finance and digital assets indicates a maturation of the cryptocurrency market and its increasing appeal to institutional investors.

Bitcoin’s Evolution

The narrative around Bitcoin as a speculative bubble is changing. Its consistent performance and stability are challenging traditional market dynamics. Major Wall Street players are lobbying for the approval of a Bitcoin ETF from the SEC, and traditional banks are entering the crypto custody landscape. Bitcoin’s maturation signifies a departure from speculative bubbles to a more informed and resilient market.

Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Emerging Markets

In regions with underdeveloped or unstable traditional financial systems, cryptocurrency is offering hope and opportunity. It operates through a decentralized system known as blockchain, ensuring transparency and security. However, regulatory uncertainty, volatility, and technological barriers persist as challenges.

The Future of Cryptocurrency

The rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has added another dimension to the crypto market. Businesses are accepting digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin as a form of payment. The anticipation of a Bitcoin ETF approval has led to speculation about a potential price correction in Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency has brought transformative changes to the global economic landscape, and its adoption is redefining the concept of money.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Chamber Sets Stage for Networking and Growth with 2024 Event Lineup

By Muhammad Jawad

Nordic Stock Markets Exhibit Contrasting Performances, Tesla Continues to Dominate in Norway

By BNN Correspondents

Path to Financial Health in 2024: Insights from Aneth Ng-Lim

By BNN Correspondents

VFL Sciences Partners with UVITEC to Enhance Market Foothold in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transp ...
@Business · 2 mins
Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transp ...
heart comment 0
Kenya’s Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes’ Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes' Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience
XRP ETF Could Drive Cryptocurrency’s Value Skywards, Suggests Chad Steingraber

By BNN Correspondents

XRP ETF Could Drive Cryptocurrency’s Value Skywards, Suggests Chad Steingraber
IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero

By Mazhar Abbas

IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero
EU Combats E-commerce VAT Fraud with New Regulations

By Shivani Chauhan

EU Combats E-commerce VAT Fraud with New Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College
20 seconds
Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
48 seconds
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
1 min
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
2 mins
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
2 mins
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
2 mins
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
3 mins
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
3 mins
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
3 mins
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
11 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
44 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app